Meth, 18 firearms seized from 2 homes in Morganton; man arrested

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Morganton man is accused of selling methamphetamine from two separate homes, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said authorities have received complaints that 51-year-old Samuel Yancey Jr. had been selling drugs along Sweet Water Drive in Morganton over the last year.

During the last four months, the sheriff’s office said detectives began their investigation and determined Yancey was selling methamphetamine from at least two homes.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the two homes on November 5 and Yancey was detained.

Deputies reportedly found meth and seized a total of 18 firearms from both of the homes.

Yancey was arrested and charged with felony possession of Schedule II and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.