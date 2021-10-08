Metal detectors to come for Hickory Public Schools sporting events

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Hickory High School’s football game against North Iredell High School was postponed Friday because of the weather.

The homecoming showdown will happen next Monday, but Superintendent Bryan Taylor says game attendees will have to go through metal detectors for entry.

“Both in North Carolina and across the country— there have been multiple school shootings.

If you include the most recent shooting in Texas, that now brings the number to five over the last six or seven weeks, said Taylor.

Taylor wrote parents a letter this week stating that students in K-8 will need to be accompanied by an adult to attend games. He also said there will be limited entry to certain areas of the stadium and school.

Taylor says he’s keeping student and staff safety top of mind.

“I did reach out to my peers across the state and there are other districts across the state are using similar procedures and they’ve been doing so for multiple years an it increases the safety of our events and ultimately ma’am… I have to do everything to make sure our students are safe,” he said.

FOX 46 spoke with parents and students who agree with the changes Superintendent Taylor’s making.

“I really appreciate the fact that they jumped on it and they did this before anyone else did,” said Todd Zagaroli, parent.

“It doesn’t bother me at all… if you have nothing to hide… it shouldn’t bother you,” said Noah Bolick, student.