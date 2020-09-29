4 separate shootings reported within hours of each other in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four separate shootings were reported within hours of each other Monday afternoon across Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Medic, the first incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. where three people were injured in a shooting in west Charlotte.

The second shooting happened north of uptown Charlotte, not far from the Music Factory, about 45 minutes later. One person was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third shooting broke out on Tuesday afternoon near 7806 Timber Commons Lane in southeast Charlotte, not far from East Independence, police said. One person was taken to Atrium Main.

The fourth shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. near 11300 Gold Pan Road in east Charlotte just inside the I-485 loop. One gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital.

All four investigations remain open and ongoing at this time.

