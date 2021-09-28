Mecklenburg County detention officer fired following assault charge

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer was fired Tuesday after he was arrested and charged with an assault in South Carolina, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Detention Officer Branden Williamson was arrested and charged on felony assault charges stemming from an aggravated assault incident on Sept. 27 in Richland County, South Carolina.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden said he was embarrassed and infuriated when he was informed of the arrest.

“After speaking with the arresting officer and hearing the circumstances, I was more infuriated,” the sheriff said. “As a former homicide detective, I have witnessed too many of these domestic disturbances. This will not be tolerated in this agency.”

The sheriff’s office said Williamson began working with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on June 5, 2019.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories