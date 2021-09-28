Mecklenburg County detention officer fired following assault charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Mecklenburg County detention officer was fired Tuesday after he was arrested and charged with an assault in South Carolina, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Detention Officer Branden Williamson was arrested and charged on felony assault charges stemming from an aggravated assault incident on Sept. 27 in Richland County, South Carolina.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden said he was embarrassed and infuriated when he was informed of the arrest.

“After speaking with the arresting officer and hearing the circumstances, I was more infuriated,” the sheriff said. “As a former homicide detective, I have witnessed too many of these domestic disturbances. This will not be tolerated in this agency.”

The sheriff’s office said Williamson began working with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on June 5, 2019.