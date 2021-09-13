Mecklenburg County deputy fired after DWI charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A former Mecklenburg County deputy was fired Monday after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Gregory Hilliard, a deputy in Mecklenburg County since 2014, was arrested Saturday.

“This type of conduct is not a representation of MCSO and will not be tolerated in this agency,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “As soon as I was made aware of this deputy’s arrest, our agency took swift action. MCSO will continue to hold our deputies and entire staff to be the highest level of integrity.”

The sheriff’s office said Hilliard was not working in a law enforcement capacity when he was arrested.