Sheriff changes mandatory OT after jail officers work 24-hour shifts

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tired, overworked detention officers are overseeing the Mecklenburg County Jail, and now the sheriff is pledging to make changes after his own detention officers worked more than 24 hours straight.

The sheriff says he’s pulling deputies from the road and the courthouse to work in the jail, but he says it’s pretty clear that 24-hour shifts are not the answer.

“We are in a crisis, that’s what I would say. We are in a crisis, we are in a very difficult situation at this time,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

Sheriff McFadden is acknowledging a major problem inside and outside the jail.

He’s so short staffed that 12 detention center officers and deputies worked close to 24 hours straight this past weekend with some putting in more than 24 hours.

“You’re working with some very dangerous people and to work 24 hours straight in an atmosphere like that, I just can’t believe it, I was shocked,” said Stan McGee, a retired Captain with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

McGee, who started as a detention officer, alerted Queen City News to the 24-hour shifts at the jail.

“It burns them out, any place that you have mandatory overtime, it burns people out, you can’t do the job and function,” said McGee.

The sheriff’s office confirms a sergeant who worked overtime recently fell asleep behind the wheel, veered off the road, and crashed his car on the way home.

Sheriff McFadden is making changes saying mandatory overtime isn’t working.

“How is that not dangerous for the detention center officers and the inmates?” Queen City News Reporter Robin Kanady asked Sheriff McFadden.

“It is a dangerous crisis that we’re in across America,” answered McFadden.

“To be fair, sheriff, I’m asking you about your jail that you are in charge of, how is this not dangerous at your jail?” asked Kanady.

“We still have to deal with custody and care, so if somebody has the answer and says what is the best solution to care for 1500 men and women, I will listen to that answer and implement it, we can’t say that it’s not dangerous, it’s probably unfair to some people, but at this time, we have to do what we can with what we have,” said Sheriff McFadden.

The sheriff says he’s asked 100 sheriffs, plus the state, and the U.S. Marshalls Office to move inmates out of the Mecklenburg County Jail to their facilities, but many don’t have space.

“I’m answering calls inside the jail myself. I’m pushing food carts down the hall, so residents will be fed,” said Sheriff McFadden, “We are going to present it to the national level and say we’re in a crisis and someone has to provide us help.”

The sheriff says 58 inmates were released Tuesday night, but 48 more came in to the jail. He says he’s going to be at the jail Wednesday night as fourteen new recruits begin their work at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.