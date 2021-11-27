‘Mean, cruel and heartless.’ Multiple goats and chickens shot to death at Chesterfield County high school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputies are now looking for the person or persons who shot and killed three FFA goats and multiple chickens on Thanksgiving Day.

A reward is now being offered, if the information leads to an arrest.

There are plenty of things to remember about high school. It’s the place where Madison Champagne figured out what she wants to do.

“This became my life when COVID hit,” said Madison. “So, I came there, and through this, I found out this is my passion in life.”

For the students at the FFA at Central High School in Pageland, some of their best memories are out back with the animals they are taking care of. High School Junio, Garrett Rollins, couldn’t say the exact number of animals they have, but he could list them.

“We have three pigs and we had three goats,” said Garrett.

On Thanksgiving, teachers and students found the three goats shot to death in the pasture.

“I was really kind of shocked this really couldn’t be true because we weren’t expecting this to happen,” said Garrett, who helped bury the goats.

“At first, no one believed it at first, we were like this is a prank or something?” said Madison.

“This was straight up mean, cruel, and heartless,” said parent, Amber Champagne.

Amber said the animals aren’t just part of the high school, but they’re part of the community.

“No 16-year-old should have to bury an animal that died that way,” said Amber.

Before this happened, the students were getting ready to take care of more goats.

“The momma was pregnant with twins,” said Garrett.

But now, they’re worried about bringing in any more animals.

“I don’t know they’re going to be safe before we go for something new, I don’t want to put something in a situation where I have to worry about them dying all over again,” said Madison.

It’s hard to understand why someone would do this. They said they may never find out. But the memory they’ll hold on to is just how much they loved the animals here.

Amber said, they’re looking at ways to increase security around the animals, but it’s tough because they don’t have a lot of money to make the changes.