MCSO reassigning juvenile detention officers to alleviate main jail staff problem

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Staffing shortages at the Mecklenburg County Jail now have leaders making big changes.

Sheriff Garry McFadden announced that nearly two dozen juvenile offenders who aren’t from Mecklenburg County will be relocated to other jails in the state. That will allow the Sheriff’s office to transfer 29 detention officers from the Juvenile Detention Center to the main county jail.

“My staff is tired. They’re exhausted,” said McFadden. “They’re listening to their family members saying, ‘what else can you do?’”

McFadden says they’ve instituted mandatory overtime and brought in outside help. But right now, the staffing shortage is growing too quickly.

“This is only temporary and hopefully we get everything back in order. Hopefully, this other virus won’t wreak havoc on America,” said McFadden.

“The Department of Public Safety – Juvenile Justice Division is appreciative of the partnership we have created with the Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office to operate the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center,” stated William Lassiter, Deputy Secretary over Juvenile Justice for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. “As the Sherriff’s Office has helped us in times of need in the past, we are glad to assist them now by removing all non-Mecklenburg County Juveniles from their facility and placing them in our state operated facilities. As we do in every case, we will place these juveniles in facilities that best meet their needs and allow for safety and security to be maintained.”

McFadden says a contributing factor to the issue inside juvenile jails right now is a 2019 law that raised the age for juveniles to be charged as an adult. That resulted in thousands of 16 and 17-year-olds who ended up going through the juvenile justice system instead of the adult jails.

“North Carolina was not adequately equipped to handle this number of juveniles,” said McFadden. “So, they asked the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office ‘will you take juveniles from outside of the county and house them here?’”