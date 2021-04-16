Matthews Police warn of increase in PNC Bank account scams

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Matthews Police Department is warning of a scam where fraudsters open a checking account in a person’s name at PNC Bank.

Police said the scammers are taking advantage of PNC Bank incentives by opening accounts. There have been 8 incidents reported in Matthews in the last three days.

Victims said they received emails form PNC Bank, thank them for opening a new account, which they said they did not do.

Matthews Police said residents can take these steps to detect potential fraud:

  • Open all junk mail, especially from PNC Bank. 
  • Closely monitor your banking accounts with notification alerts set. 
  • Sign up for a credit monitoring service so that you will be immediately notified when a line of credit or account is applied for in your name. 
  • Notify your bank ASAP if you detect any suspicious activity. 
  • Notify police ASAP if you detect any suspicious activity. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories