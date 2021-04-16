Matthews Police warn of increase in PNC Bank account scams

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Matthews Police Department is warning of a scam where fraudsters open a checking account in a person’s name at PNC Bank.
Police said the scammers are taking advantage of PNC Bank incentives by opening accounts. There have been 8 incidents reported in Matthews in the last three days.
Victims said they received emails form PNC Bank, thank them for opening a new account, which they said they did not do.
Matthews Police said residents can take these steps to detect potential fraud:
- Open all junk mail, especially from PNC Bank.
- Closely monitor your banking accounts with notification alerts set.
- Sign up for a credit monitoring service so that you will be immediately notified when a line of credit or account is applied for in your name.
- Notify your bank ASAP if you detect any suspicious activity.
- Notify police ASAP if you detect any suspicious activity.