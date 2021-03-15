Matthews Police search for suspects who robbed 7 Eleven, assaulted clerk

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Matthews Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a 7 Eleven early Monday morning and assaulting the clerk behind the counter.

According to police, the store clerk at the 7 Eleven at 1700 Windsor Square Dr. reported that three people came into the store together, asking to use the restroom and buy some items behind the counter.

One of the suspects went behind the counter and began to assault the clerk, police said. The suspects stole several items and fled the scene in a burgundy colored sedan.

Authorities said the clerk was checked by Medic for minor injuries.

The suspects are described as:

A Black man, 40-50 years old, around 5’10”, 200 pounds with a medium build.

A Black man, 25-35 years of age, around 6’02”, 170 pounds with a light build

A Black woman, 30-40 years old, around 5’06”, 150 pounds with a medium build

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Michalak at dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-8793.