Matthews Police investigating sexual assault at Butler High School

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are investigating a sexual assault at Butler High School in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police confirmed to FOX 46 Friday that the department was conducting an “active investigation” into an assault at the school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said it could not comment on any specific investigation into an incident on district property.

“All allegations of misconduct, including sexual assault, are investigated by school and/or district personnel and the appropriate authorities,” said a statement from the district officials.

The school district announced last month that it was changing the way it handled allegations amid growing criticism from students and parents.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announced that he will be moving investigations into sexual assault allegations to the central office for more consistency, and CMS will be hiring more staff as part of the Title IX team.