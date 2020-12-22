Matthews man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 51-year-old Matthews man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday for transporting child pornography, according to U.S. District Attorney Andrew Murray.

Court documents said Brian Parks Moore was indicted in November of 2018 after he told law enforcement that he had accessed child pornography to incriminate someone else, but then began viewing it himself.

Court records said Moore possessed around 1,769 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Moore was released on bond before his trial on the condition that he only use electronic devices approved by the U.S. Probation Office.

On March 13, 2019, a probation officer made an unannounced visit to Moore’s home and located an unauthorized tablet. According to court records, the tablet’s web history showed Moore had attempted to access child pornography and child erotica.

His bond was revoked and he was taken back into custody.

Moore pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography.

