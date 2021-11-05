Masked man robs Rock Hill store, sprays employee with pepper spray

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill store was robbed of around $1,800 by a masked man who claimed he had a gun before spraying an employee with pepper spray Thursday afternoon, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said an employee at Title Max on Albright Road told officers a man wearing a white mask came into the business asking to use the store’s phone. The man then reportedly told the worker he had a gun while demanding all the money the store made during the day.

The employee told police the masked man pulled out a can of pepper spray and began spraying them.

They were ordered to get on the floor while the suspect took around $1,800 and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said the suspect was described as a black man wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants and a white mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.