ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police.

The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill.

Police said a 27-year-old man had stopped at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive when another vehicle cut him off.

The man told Rock Hill officers that he honked his horn at the other vehicle and the driver started shooting at him. There were five gunshot holes observed on the victim’s vehicle, and the victim had a red abrasion under his right arm from one of the projectiles, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man with short hair driving a red SUV, possibly a KIA.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803 329 7293.