CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The death of a man who was pronounced dead at a Charlotte hospital on May 4 is now being investigated as a homicide, police confirmed Thursday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to Atrium Main on May 4 for a reported assault call.

The victim, 41-year-old Edgardo Rafael Reyes Mejia, was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m., police said.

On May 19, authorities announced that the case is now being classified as a homicide.

Detectives were reportedly conducting an investigation near the 6300 block of Countryside Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Police did not give specific information about what led to the reclassification of the investigation or how the person arrived at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.