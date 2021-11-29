Man with machete shot, killed by police in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man with a machete was shot by a police officer in Winston-Salem and died at a hospital on Sunday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened on the 4700 block of Bell West Drive after a 911 call came in around 12 p.m. reporting a person with a weapon.

The caller said a person had a machete and was making threatening comments, according to Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson during a news conference on Sunday night.

Thompson said officers arrived, and the suspect, later identified as Adam McKnight, 33, refused to drop the weapon and aggressively walked towards officers.

Tasers were used four times but were not effective.

McKnight, who lived in a home on Bell West Drive, said he wanted officers to shoot and kill him, and officers tried to get him to drop the weapon. McKnight charged a police sergeant and was shot one time in the torso, according to Thompson.

EMS was called to the scene while officers administered CPR. When McKnight regained consciousness, he struggled with officers and emergency workers.

He was then taken to the hospital where he died.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and began an investigation, which is standard procedure.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.