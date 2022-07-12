LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who had been shot flagged down a vehicle before a crash in Lancaster early Tuesday morning, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a crash near Barr Street and Wylie Street around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle involved reportedly told the officers that he was taking a gunshot victim to the hospital at the time of the crash.

The man who had been shot told police that he was walking to a home on Ferguson Street when he had sustained the gunshot wound, authorities said.

Police said the man told officers he had flagged down a vehicle driving by. That was the same vehicle involved in the crash, authorities said.

The Lancaster Police Department did not say how the crash happened.

The injured man was flown to a medical facility for treatment, police said. His condition is unknown.

Lancaster Police said officers also investigated another shooting at the Pardue Street Apartment Complex around 2 a.m. Tuesday where they saw several units damaged by gunfire.

No injuries were reported from any of the apartments.

Investigators said it is unclear if the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster Police Department at 803- 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803- 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.