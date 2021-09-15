Man who led police on high-speed chase from Charlotte to Chester County captured

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have captured a man who led investigators on a high-speed chase Monday from Charlotte to Chester County in a stolen car before escaping.

According to Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Gage Plourde was spotted around 2 p.m. walking along Highway 21 near Highway 200 in the Great Falls area by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources agents. He was taken into custody and was transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

On Monday, Plourde and a woman identified as Hope Smith led investigators in a chase that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour, and ended when both Smith and Plourde got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods off Deer Branch Road, just south of the Fort Lawn area near Highway 21.

Gage Plourde and Hope Smith (courtesy of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith was found and taken into custody without further incident. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Virginia.

Smith and Plourde are both from Ridgeway, Virginia. The pair face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges against Plourde are possible.

