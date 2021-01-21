Man who killed south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake employee sentenced to 30-37 years in prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Eddie Doh, the masked man who shot and killed a south Charlotte Steak n’ Shake employee in 2019, was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to murder.

Doh reportedly entered a South Boulevard Steak n’ Shake on the morning of July 9, 2019, armed with a gun and wearing a mask.

Officers with the Pineville Police Department were able to get to the scene first before CMPD officers due to being in the area on an unrelated call. Officer Donald Ingram and Officer Travis Naito encountered the suspect inside the restaurant and fired, injuring him.

48-year-old Darnell Harris, an employee of the store, was killed during the attempted robbery. A customer was also injured.

Doh had been released on parole several months before the shooting after serving seven years and three months for pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in connection to the October 11 murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson.

On Thursday, Doh plead guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Harris. He also plead guilty to attempted first-degree murder and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer.

Doh was sentenced to 30 to 37 years in prison.