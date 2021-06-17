Man who attacked woman, claimed God told him to do it, sentenced in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man who claimed God told him to take acid then attack a woman known to him, was sentenced Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

Christopher Michael Kelley, 44, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge James C. Lewis to 25 years in prison for malicious wounding, possession of schedule I/II drugs, and destruction of property. All but 11 years were suspended.

Kelley pleaded guilty back on June 12, 2019.

Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin D. Stolle said had this case gone to trial, evidence would have proven that on June 23, 2018, a woman asleep in her bed woke to the sound of her dogs barking loudly. She got up to find out why and discovered Kelley in her home. He attacked the woman and threw her against a wall. Some of her injuries included a broken nose and dislocated jaw.

Kelley also destroyed her home. He knocked over her 1,500-gallon fish tank and broke her televisions, the coffee table, kitchen countertop, and other items.

Officers arrived on scene to find Kelley in the middle of the street during a heavy thunderstorm, talking to God.

According to the CA’s office, he was yelling, “God told me to beat that old lady,” and “She had the mark of the beast.”

Officers searched Kelley and located baggies on him, which testing determined contained MDA and LSD.

Kelley also told police he took acid, as instructed by God.

Kelley has prior convictions for abduction, assault and battery of a family member, obtaining money by false pretenses, destruction of property, DUI, petit larceny, and several traffic infractions, probation violations, and failure to appear charges.