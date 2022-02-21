Man wanted on 14 warrants arrested after 33-mile chase in NC, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after police had to abandon a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday.

Jonathan Luke Edwards, 30, was reportedly wanted on 14 warrants ranging from vehicle theft, possession of firearms as a felon, assaulting government officials and felony fleeing arrest, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Once he was arrested, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office charged Edwards with possession of a firearm as a felon, felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving carelessly and recklessly. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says he was charged with three counts of assault on a government official in connection with the Wednesday chase.

Deputies expect he will face other charges in connection to multiple felony theft investigations in Randolph County.

He received a $298,000 secured bond.

On Wednesday, Davidson County deputies approached the suspect at Elwin Circle in Lexington. They say that’s when he attempted to hit three deputies with his truck and then began a chase.

Deputies say they canceled the pursuit on U.S. 8 southbound, near Healing Springs, because the suspect was driving the wrong way down the highway and putting drivers at risk.

On Friday, investigators once again found Jonathan Luke Edwards, this time in Randolph County, sparking another chase.

Randolph County deputies say they received a call that Davidson County deputies were chasing the suspect near N.C. 49 south near Randolph County. Deputies canvassed the area and found Edwards driving a white pickup truck at Lassiter Mill Road and Old N.C. 49 south.

Detectives tried to pull Edwards over but he kept driving, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

What followed was a 33-mile pursuit crossing multiple jurisdictions.

Troopers were prepared in Montgomery County as the chase crossed the county line. They used stop sticks in an attempt to bring the truck to a stop, but deputies say Edwards continued trying to drive “carelessly and recklessly” before deputies forced him to a stop at River Road and N.C. 73 in Mt. Gilead.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was then arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.