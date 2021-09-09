Man wanted for murder of woman in NoDa, other violent crimes across NC, captured in Greensboro, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ man who was wanted for the murder of two people in two separate homicide cases, and multiple violent crimes across the state, has been captured in Greensboro on Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, was taken into custody around 1:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in the 800 block of East Market Street.

Moore was wanted for first-degree murder by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for killing Gabryelle Allnutt, 29, in the 400 block of E. 22nd Street in NoDa earlier this week.

CMPD said Allnutt was an artist who recently traveled to Charlotte seeking shelter from Hurricane Ida.

Moore was also wanted for first-degree murder by the Greensboro Police Department for killing Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, who was found dead in Greensboro on the 2800 block of Patterson Street last Friday, Sept. 3.

CMPD said Moore is also accused of punching a woman in the face with a closed fist on the greenway in the 2100 block of North Davidson Street around 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, before reportedly killing Gabryelle Allnutt, 29, the same day in the 400 block of E. 22nd Street.

Early Monday morning, Sept. 6, CMPD said Moore then broke into The Exchange at 36th Street in the 400 block of E 36th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the business and learned that Moore had entered the business and stole property from within.

The FBI had joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Greensboro Police in the hunt for Moore before he was captured on Thursday.

Courtesy: FBI

Moore is being held at the Guilford County Jail in North Carolina without bond, police said.

Anyone with further information regarding these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.