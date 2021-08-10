Man wanted for murder in Lancaster County turns himself in, deputies say

KERSHAW, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man accused of shooting and killing a 46-year-old man near Kershaw on August 1 turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Timothy “Tim Tim” McCain, 21, was wanted for the murder of Kenneth Morehead Jr. who was found shot and later died at the hospital.

Deputies said Morehead was found around 5 a.m. August 1 on Railroad Avenue north of Kershaw suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a parked car. He was taken to a medical facility before being airlifted to a hospital where he died.

Investigators said Morehead was in the front passenger seat of a car parked at a house on Railroad Ave. The driver reportedly went inside the home while Morehead stayed in the car.

The driver and other people in the house told deputies they heard gunshots and found Morehead lying next to the car.

Deputies identified McCain as the suspect and began “a full-court press” to find him after charges were issued.

Authorities said McCain and an attorney arrived at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office with an attorney Wednesday morning. He faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

“We are thankful McCain did the right thing by turning himself in,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are still actively investigating this case and gathering additional information.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call the LCSO at 803-283-3388 or call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.