STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Statesville Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man early Friday morning.

The incident happened at 4:12 a.m. Friday, July 1, in the 1000 block of Fifth Street in Statesville.

According to Statesville Police, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area. As officers were arriving, another 911 call came in reporting an injured man at 1009 Fifth Street.

The man was identified as Shawn Darnell Whren Jr., 31, of Statesville. He was found shot inside the home, police said. He was rushed to Iredell Memorial Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Statesville Police have identified Carl Anthony Cathey, 37, of Statesville, as the suspect. A first-degree murder warrant is out for his arrest. The whereabouts of Cathey are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on Cathey’s location or Friday morning’s shooting is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.