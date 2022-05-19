CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of firing three to four shots into a CATS bus was arrested Wednesday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police identified Jason Wright as the man suspected of firing the shots at a CATS bus just after midnight on Wednesday.

Authorities said the incident happened in the 8700 block of Nations Ford Road on May 18.

A bus driver reportedly told police that an unknown man had fired multiple shots into CATS bus No. 2150.

The shooting happened at bus stop Number 24 at Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

There were no passengers on board at the time, officials said. The driver was not injured.

Police released a description of the suspect Wednesday afternoon and asked for help identifying him.

Investigators said they were able to identify Jason Wright as the suspect and took him into custody Wednesday evening without incident not far from the scene of the shooting.

Photo courtesy: CMPD

Wright was interviewed by detectives and remains in Mecklenburg County jail, police said.

According to documents, Wright is charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.