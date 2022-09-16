TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are searching for a man they said ran away from a traffic stop in Alexander County Friday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 42-year-old Richard Eugene Pennell fled from a vehicle stop on Mountain Church Road in the Ellendale Community.

He was last seen wearing camo shorts, a black shirt with sleeves cut out, light brown boots, a gray cap and a blue bandana, authorities said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.

A reward is being offered for information leading to Pennell’s arrest.