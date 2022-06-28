Anthony Laquane Brooks

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies say they have two active warrants for murder after a man and woman were found dead and two children safe at a home in Davie County, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, is wanted. His address is currently unknown. Deputies say Brooks should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

At 10:21 a.m Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1100 block of Junction Road. A 911 caller had told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her.

Deputies find man dead in yard, woman dead and 2 children unharmed in Davie County home. (WGHP)

Deputies find man dead in yard, woman dead and 2 children unharmed in Davie County home. (WGHP)

Over the phone, dispatch could hear “a loud disturbance.”

“And then there was an open line but no one responding to the telecommunicator who was on the line,” the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Justin Dewayne Goodman dead in the front yard and 23-year-old Savannah Lyn Anglin dead in the home. Two children were found in the home unharmed.

Deputies say the killings happened with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 751-6238, email sheriff@dcsonc.com or submit information online.