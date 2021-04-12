Man uses knife in Pineville hotel robbery

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday for robbing a hotel in Pineville and using a knife to threaten an employee, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Officials said Ronald Saul Shedrick robbed the Hilton Garden Inn in Pineville around 3:20 a.m. Monday. A front desk employee reported being robbed and that a man had run out of a backdoor with stolen cash.

The employee also said the man had tried to force him to leave with him as before he ran.

Officers set up a perimeter and found Shedrick in the woods behind the hotel.

He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted kidnapping.

Police said no one was hurt during the incident.