Man uses knife in Pineville hotel robbery

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 49-year-old man was arrested Monday for robbing a hotel in Pineville and using a knife to threaten an employee, according to the Pineville Police Department.
Officials said Ronald Saul Shedrick robbed the Hilton Garden Inn in Pineville around 3:20 a.m. Monday. A front desk employee reported being robbed and that a man had run out of a backdoor with stolen cash.
The employee also said the man had tried to force him to leave with him as before he ran.
Officers set up a perimeter and found Shedrick in the woods behind the hotel.
He was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted kidnapping.
Police said no one was hurt during the incident.