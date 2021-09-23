Man under house arrest in Charlotte wanted after leaving home, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 67-year-old man serving a portion of his sentence at home is wanted after authorities said he left his residence in Charlotte.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Eddie Tate was confined to his home as part of his sentences for habitual breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

Officials said Tate was participating in the “Extending the Limits of Confinement” initiative which allows certain people to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. He was projected to be released on October 9.

Authorities said Tate is 6’4” and 228 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, a gold front tooth, pierced left ear, a scar on his right leg from a gunshot wound and a 2 inch scar on his stomach from a stab wound.

Anyone who has seen Tate is asked to call local law enforcement.