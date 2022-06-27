ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun and knife was arrested in Rock Hill Sunday after a video of the incident was sent to police, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said they were sent a video on Sunday showing what appeared to be an act of domestic violence with a suspect threatening someone with a firearm.

Investigators were able to identify a 42-year-old woman as the victim and she was found at her work, police said.

Officers explained that they were investigating the video. The woman said she had made the recording and showed the officers the same video on her phone.

Police said the woman told officers that early on June 26, her live-in boyfriend, 45-year-old Jermall Brooks, accused her of cheating in their relationship.

Brooks pulled out a firearm and a knife while threatening her, she reportedly told officers. The video of the incident showed Brooks pointing the gun at the woman while holding the knife, authorities said.

Police also said officers noticed the woman’s left elbow was wrapped in a bandage with blood on the edges. The victim said Brooks had hit her with a large block of wood and caused the injury, according to authorities.

Brooks was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of weapon during a crime of violence.