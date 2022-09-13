CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man threatened officers with a spear before he was shot and killed by police last Friday in Hudson, according to the Hudson Police Department.

The incident began at 5:50 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at a home along Eastview Street. The 911 caller, identified as James Preston Trexler, Jr., reported a sexual assault at the home.

As officers arrived to the scene, they found Trexler outside the house armed with a spear and making claims and movements indicating that he intended to enter the home.

Hudson Police said there had been previous 911 calls to this area before and the responding officers knew that the reports of the sexual assault were not true.

Knowing that Trexler’s claims were false, authorities said the responding officers, identified as Officer Nicholas Hudson and Officer Taylor Welborn, were concerned for those inside the house.

As the responding officers tried to speak with Trexler, they said he became uncooperative and made threatening gestures toward the officers with the spear.

Officer Welborn made two attempts to use non-lethal methods to disarm Trexler and bring him under control, neither of which were successful, police said.

After throwing a large trash can at officers, authorities said Trexler lunged toward the two officers with the spear, and that’s when Officer Hudson fired his service weapon, hitting Trexler.

The two officers began rendering aid to Trexler while EMS was called to the scene. Trexler was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, authorities said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is the primary investigative agency into the officer’s use of force. Both Officers Hudson and Welborn have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.