FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A marijuana grow operation was put a stop to in Fuquay-Varina on Tuesday after a search warrant discovered the scheme in a home, police said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fuquay-Varina Police Department executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Blueridge Lake Drive where officers “photographed, processed and collected multiple items consistent with a marijuana grow operation”.

Henry Goodson Ward, 42, was taken into custody at the Wake County Detention Center without incident and Justin Joaquin Mooney, 18, was issued a citation for a misdemeanor.

Justin Joaquin Mooney, left, and Henry Goodson Ward were busted at a home in Fuquay-Varina for growing marijuana (Fuquay-Varina Police Department).

Ward was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and manufacturing marijuana, which are both felonies.

Mooney’s citation was for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.