RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot at a McDonald’s in east Raleigh Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported just around 6:20 p.m. at the McDonalds at 1700 Trawick Road, which is at the corner of New Bern Avenue near Interstate 440.

Police said that a man suffered “gunshot wounds” during the incident. It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside the restaurant or outside.

A CBS 17 journalist saw a victim loaded into an ambulance. Crews were performing chest compressions on the victim at the time.

Crime scene tape was up around the restaurant and McDonald’s workers were being interviewed by police. About a dozen police vehicles were at the scene.

The owner of this McDonald’s franchise, William Holder, released the following statement after the shooting:

“We are saddened by this tragic circumstance. Our organization’s top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. We are fully cooperating with the Raleigh Police Department and their investigation.”

Police did not release any information about the victim’s condition. Police said an investigation is underway.