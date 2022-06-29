CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man suspected of shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer in the leg outside The Blind Pig bar in the NoDa area of Charlotte Tuesday was arrested, police confirmed Wednesday.

Toddrick McFadden, 32, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

CMPD said officers were responding to a report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling in the 400 block of East 36 Street at The Blind Pig around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police told Queen City News that a man, later identified as McFadden, was asked to leave the bar at closing time but became upset and fired shots before running away.

The suspect wasn’t at the scene when police arrived, but authorities said he came back and fired more shots outside of The Blind Pig.

A CMPD officer was shot in the upper leg, officials said. That officer has since been released from the hospital and is resting at home.

“The shots were fired outside of the building and into the building as well, so we have a couple of different locations where we see the shots were fired. We don’t know if every one of those shots were fired at officers, but at least one shot was fired at the officer while he was on the scene,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Authorities said there was no indication the officer returned fire.