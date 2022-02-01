Man suspected of robbing 2 Gaston County convenience stores in same morning

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are searching for a man they said may be connected to two robberies at convenience stores in Cherryville last week, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Police said the suspect committed strong-armed robbery around 5:25 a.m. on January 24. He was seen getting into a dark-colored Dodge Journey or Caliber.

Authorities said his accomplice, described as a white woman, was driving the vehicle.

The man may have also been involved in a robbery at another convenience store that same morning, police said.

The suspect reportedly stole cartons of cigarettes from a store on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville around 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Lt. Stout with the Cherryville Police Department at 704-435-1717, Detective Shaw with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.