CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man surrendered peacefully after police said he fired multiple gunshots at officers at a home in southeast Charlotte late Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a call for “a person in crisis” just after 11:30 a.m. on June 23 at a home in the 5800 block of Hunting Ridge Lane.

Officers talked to the person who then reportedly fired multiple gunshots in their direction. H also shot into an unoccupied marked police car, authorities said.

Officers moved to a position of cover and called for backup and SWAT.

Police said they established a perimeter around the man’s home. There was no indication that anyone else was inside, they said.

The SWAT Team and negotiators arrived and successfully de-escalated the situation with the suspect.

He exited the home on his own and was taken into custody without incident. The man was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for an Involuntary Commitment Order issued by a Magistrate, police said.

No officers fired their guns during the incident, CMPD added.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing to determine what the suspect will be criminally charged with.