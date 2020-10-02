Man suffers life-threatening injury in west Charlotte shooting; suspect charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police arrested a suspect Friday in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said 29-year-old David Lee Chambers was charged for the shooting of Tyrone Stinson, 24, who was found with a gunshot wound around 12:40 p.m. Thursday near the Tuckaseegree Road and Fern Avenue intersection.

Stinson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said Chambers was identified as the suspect and he was arrested after he was interviewed.

David Lee Chambers was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department asks anyone with information about the case to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

