Man struck, killed crossing N Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte, driver leaves scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 32-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while crossing North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte late Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Ronnie Little Jr. was crossing N. Tryon near the Tom Hunter Road intersection just after 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found Little lying in the roadway with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives said their preliminary investigation showed that a gray, 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck hit Little at a high rate of speed. The driver did not stop.

Police are actively searching for the vehicle and working to identify its driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2, or call Crime Stoppers.