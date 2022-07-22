IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Winston-Salem man is in custody on multiple charges after NC State Highway Patrol said he lead authorities on a chase in a reported stolen ambulance.

The incident began Friday morning, July 22, when troopers said a Catawba County ambulance was reported stolen out of Forsyth County.

An EMS crew with Catawba County had been in the area to drop a patient off at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center when the emergency vehicle was stolen following the drop-off, troopers said.

Catawba County Emergency Communications was tracking the stolen ambulance with GPS coming down Interstate-40 that eventually went into Iredell County.

Highway Patrol told Queen City News troopers were able to get behind the ambulance at the 154-mile marker on I-40 and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle.

Troopers said the vehicle wouldn’t stop and proceeded down I-40 in Iredell County.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office also got involved with the pursuit and deployed spike strips on I-40. The first ones did not initially work but a second deployment was successful.

The suspect, identified as Ervin Dwayne Alexander, 37, of Winston Salem, was stopped just east of NC 115 and was taken into custody without incident, Highway Patrol said.

Alexander has been charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He’s being held at the Iredell County Detention Center.

The stolen ambulance sustained damage to its passenger-side back tires, troopers said.