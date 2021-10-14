Man stabs family member at Union County home, deputies say

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a family member during a disturbance at a home south of Monroe, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a stabbing at a home in the 3200 block of Joe Griffin Road on Oct. 13, where they learned that a disturbance had taken place between family members who lived near one another.

Deputies on scene identified Tyler Mullis as the suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The person that was stabbed is receiving treatment for his injuries and is expected to survive, deputies said.