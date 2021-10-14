Man stabs family member at Union County home, deputies say

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler Mullis (courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office)

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a family member during a disturbance at a home south of Monroe, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a stabbing at a home in the 3200 block of Joe Griffin Road on Oct. 13, where they learned that a disturbance had taken place between family members who lived near one another.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Deputies on scene identified Tyler Mullis as the suspect. He was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The person that was stabbed is receiving treatment for his injuries and is expected to survive, deputies said.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories