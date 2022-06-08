LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was stabbed during an argument at a mobile home in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots on Tuesday, June 7, near a mobile home on Denver Shores Road. An initial investigation revealed that Erik Rodriguez, 23, of Lincolnton, got into an argument with 24-year-old Charlotte resident Leonardo Soto.

Soto was found injured from an apparent stabbing and was hiding in a closet of the mobile home, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also learned Rodriguez fled the scene after firing nine shots from an AK-47 rifle into the home, none of which struck Soto or two other women who were in the home, the report indicated.

Rodriguez was located the next day and arrested and a knife and narcotics were seized.

He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. Officials said he is being held without bond due to his violent history.

Soto is also facing charges as a convicted felon in possession of a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver and more charges are expected against Soto, the sherff’s office said.