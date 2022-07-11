GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police said they arrested a man Sunday afternoon on charges of larceny and assault on a female after he was caught stealing from a Walmart.
Just after 12:45 p.m., Garner police responded to a Walmart on Fayetteville Road in reference to an assault.
Store employees told police that the suspect may be armed and made threats to “shoot up” the store, according to a news release from Garner police.
Police say the victim was an employee who was telling a “disruptive” man to leave the store after he stole merchandise.
The suspect spat in the employee’s face and made threats before leaving, police said.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Officers apprehended the suspect and found the stolen merchandise with the suspect and found a pocket knife. Police say the suspect never pulled out a weapon during the altercation.
Police also said the “threats appear to have been unfounded.”
Tehron Jordan, 26, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats and assault on a female, police said.
Jordan was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
There is no information on a bond or future court date.