Man shows up at Charlotte hospital with gunshot wound, dies

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim showed up to the hospital Sunday afternoon and died from his injuries.

CMPD said the man arrived at the Carolinas Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound.  

He died a short time later.

Detectives are investigating to find out the circumstances of the shooting and where it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or at charlotecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral