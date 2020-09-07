Man shows up at Charlotte hospital with gunshot wound, dies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim showed up to the hospital Sunday afternoon and died from his injuries.

CMPD said the man arrived at the Carolinas Medical Center around 5:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound.

He died a short time later.

Detectives are investigating to find out the circumstances of the shooting and where it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or at charlotecrimestoppers.com.