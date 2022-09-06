ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was shot twice in the leg while standing in the front yard of a home in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:14 p.m. on September 5 at a home in the 300 block of Scoggins Street.

Officer said they arrived and found a 44-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his leg.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

Police said there was no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 803-329-7074.