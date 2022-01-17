Man shot, seriously injured near University City in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was seriously injured in a shooting near University City in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police officials said the shooting happened near the 9200 block of Glenwater Drive around 11:30 a.m.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide details on what may have led up to the shooting or if they were pursuing any suspects.

The investigation is active and going, CMPD said.