GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old man was seriously injured when he was reportedly shot by a bail bondsman outside of a home in Gastonia Friday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened outside a home in the 500 block of Diane 29 Theater Road around 6:40 a.m.

The man was shot by at least one bail bondsman, authorities said. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.