CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died after he was shot multiple times in the University City area early Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to an assault call just after 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive.

A witness reportedly directed officers to a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

CMPD did not mention a potential suspect or motive in the killing.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.