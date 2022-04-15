ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Union County man was charged with murder after another man was shot multiple times and killed inside a home in Albemarle Thursday afternoon, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Monza Drive just after 1 p.m. where they found an unresponsive man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Benjamin David Plyler, was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives worked with the N.C. SBI and Union County Sheriff’s Office to identify 32-year-old Quinton Harris as the suspect, authorities said.

Harris was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip on the department’s Tipline at 704-984-9511.