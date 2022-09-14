GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died last week after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 5 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane.

First responders found a man, identified as Timothy Howard Davis of Gastonia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Davis died from his injuries, police said.

Gaston Police said investigators have detained a person of interest in relation to the shooting and said there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective J. K. Shaw at the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Information leading to an arrest could result in a reward up to $1,000.