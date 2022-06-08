CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death in west Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Tuckaseegee Road where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic pronounced him dead on the scene, authorities said.

CMPD said the investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

There was no mention of a potential suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.